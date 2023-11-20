Heard Capital LLC Has $71.07 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heard Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up about 5.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $71,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 4,939.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAC by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IAC by 52.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

