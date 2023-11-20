Heard Capital LLC Sells 153,645 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Heard Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,645 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.6% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $60,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,989. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

