Heard Capital LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Heard Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.73. 366,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $20,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 and have sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

