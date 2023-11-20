Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Mastercard by 32.8% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MA traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $403.32. 1,360,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

