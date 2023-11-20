Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 368,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

