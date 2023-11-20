Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.04% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,507 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. 1,256,062 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

