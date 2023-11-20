Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $31,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. 108,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.