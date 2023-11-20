Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 537,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,108. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

