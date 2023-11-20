Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.01. 178,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.