Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. 404,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

