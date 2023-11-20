HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 102,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 63,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

HilleVax Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

In other HilleVax news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HilleVax by 328.5% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,374,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in HilleVax by 16.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

