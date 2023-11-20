Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.35

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.35 and last traded at $169.32, with a volume of 571609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

