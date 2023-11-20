Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
