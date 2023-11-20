Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of HOC traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 108.40 ($1.33). 1,006,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,565. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 60.50 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.30 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.58. The company has a market cap of £557.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,168.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

