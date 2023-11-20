Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $288.38 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.74 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

