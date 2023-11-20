Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 207,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.93. The company had a trading volume of 651,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

