HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $27.94. 2,517,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,476. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

