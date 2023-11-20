Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $61,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.09 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.