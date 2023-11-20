Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.37. 284,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 250,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

