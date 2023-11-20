Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,000. Valero Energy makes up about 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.95. 886,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,155. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.