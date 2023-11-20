Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

MAIN traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $40.94. 142,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,993. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

