Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 316,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.