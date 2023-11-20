Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 179,396 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,940,000. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 451,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

