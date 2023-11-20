Imprint Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC cut their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. 742,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

