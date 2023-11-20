Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $13.48 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $118.78. 801,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

