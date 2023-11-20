Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $14.39 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.58. 430,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,814. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.07 and a 200-day moving average of $326.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

