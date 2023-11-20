Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $16.12 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. 3,793,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,846. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

