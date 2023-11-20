Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $17.59 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,594,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 399,187 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

