Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,148. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

