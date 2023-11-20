Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

SNY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. 533,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

