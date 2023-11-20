Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $234.17. 118,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.