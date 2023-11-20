Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 414,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,407. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

