Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $19.22 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,000. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

FE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. 1,347,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,760. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

