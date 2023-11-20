Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.91. The stock had a trading volume of 758,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.47. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $291.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

