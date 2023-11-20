Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 207,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,731. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.