Independent Franchise Partners LLP Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for approximately 4.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $538,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

