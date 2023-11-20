Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 42,878 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 5.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $689,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $2,943,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 1,247,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,313. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

