Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $615.56 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,540 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 5.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.41% of Philip Morris International worth $615,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 99.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 796,117 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 584.6% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,769. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

