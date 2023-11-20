Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 16,578 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,653,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. News accounts for 2.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 2.21% of News worth $249,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 202.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.