Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. 721,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

