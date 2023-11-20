Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,431,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,068,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

