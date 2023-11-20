Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,219,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $561.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,374. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.01 and a 200-day moving average of $489.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

