Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.94

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.94, with a volume of 47074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

