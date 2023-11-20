Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.45. 11,474,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,503,121. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $388.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.91.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.