Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,122,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,542,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $389.36.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.