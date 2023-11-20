Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,478,400,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.
The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
