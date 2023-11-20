Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,719 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average daily volume of 24,022 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $360,583 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 6.5 %
PENN traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.17. 6,505,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,035. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
