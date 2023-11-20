InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

