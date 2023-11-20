IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 0.7% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 1.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,681. The company has a market cap of $472.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

