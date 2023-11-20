iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 328,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,024. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

