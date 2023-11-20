iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.88. 1,941,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

